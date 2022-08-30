Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,510,000 shares, an increase of 31.7% from the July 31st total of 6,460,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,490,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

CAH stock opened at $69.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $18.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.40. Cardinal Health has a 52 week low of $45.85 and a 52 week high of $71.45.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $47.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.82 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 0.51% and a positive return on equity of 568.57%. Cardinal Health’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.4957 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.73%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CAH. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $57.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.20.

Institutional Trading of Cardinal Health

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 63.4% in the second quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 5,467 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the second quarter worth $333,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 6.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 41.6% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 123,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,481,000 after buying an additional 36,399 shares during the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

