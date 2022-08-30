Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Reduces Stock Holdings in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) by 86.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,754 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $50,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Bath & Body Works by 119.7% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Bath & Body Works by 361.4% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in Bath & Body Works by 153.4% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. 96.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BBWI opened at $37.63 on Tuesday. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.75 and a 12 month high of $82.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.36. The firm has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.82.

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 57.40% and a net margin of 12.31%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. Bath & Body Works’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.22%.

BBWI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Bath & Body Works from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $41.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Bath & Body Works to $48.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.05.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

