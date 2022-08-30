Oakview Capital Management L.P. Reduces Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Oakview Capital Management L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 35.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,316 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,395 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 5.3% of Oakview Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Oakview Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $12,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marco Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 3,294 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,162,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 180,124 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $500,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $14,162,000. Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 81.3% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,976,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 2,747 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,641,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 41.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $109.42 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.08. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.88 and a 12-month high of $151.55.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $27.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,298.63, for a total transaction of $96,542.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,181 shares in the company, valued at $2,714,682.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,298.63, for a total transaction of $96,542.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,181 shares in the company, valued at $2,714,682.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total transaction of $2,402,914.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,484,117.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 43,111 shares of company stock worth $15,739,038. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on GOOGL. Itaú Unibanco began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $205.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.36.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

