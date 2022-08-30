First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) Shares Bought by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Rating) by 36.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,909 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,351 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned approximately 0.20% of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF worth $3,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYLS. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,882,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,091,000 after acquiring an additional 13,041 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 28.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 728,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,337,000 after acquiring an additional 161,979 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH raised its stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 487,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,289,000 after acquiring an additional 3,990 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 36.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 434,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,887,000 after acquiring an additional 117,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 18.7% in the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 433,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,829,000 after acquiring an additional 68,325 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ HYLS opened at $40.85 on Tuesday. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $38.81 and a 12-month high of $48.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.77.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd.

