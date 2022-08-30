Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Has $29,000 Stock Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd reduced its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 68.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3,233.3% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 419.0% in the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. 79.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 664 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.75, for a total value of $144,586.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,576 shares in the company, valued at $343,174. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Rockwell Automation news, VP John M. Miller sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.10, for a total transaction of $303,720.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,508 shares in the company, valued at $1,140,974.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.75, for a total value of $144,586.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,174. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Rockwell Automation Trading Up 0.4 %

ROK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus upped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on Rockwell Automation from $200.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $259.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Rockwell Automation from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.29.

NYSE:ROK opened at $237.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $27.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $226.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.17. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $190.08 and a 1 year high of $354.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.33. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 9.03%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.18%.

Rockwell Automation Profile

(Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

