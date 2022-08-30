Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Sells 265 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd cut its position in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) by 54.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 225 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $61,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Morningstar during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Morningstar during the first quarter worth about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Morningstar by 152.5% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 101 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Morningstar during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Morningstar during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. 54.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MORN stock opened at $230.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.06 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $243.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $254.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Morningstar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $218.25 and a fifty-two week high of $350.21.

In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 9,882 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.67, for a total value of $2,487,002.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 12,470,708 shares in the company, valued at $3,138,503,082.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 9,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.67, for a total value of $2,487,002.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 12,470,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,138,503,082.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director William M. Lyons sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.92, for a total value of $624,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,956,983.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 72,908 shares of company stock worth $17,770,235. 41.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

