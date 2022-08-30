Private Advisor Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,940 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $6,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cassaday & Co Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $544,719,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 10.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,199,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,256,000 after purchasing an additional 116,992 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 981,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,014,000 after purchasing an additional 51,439 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 831,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,894,000 after purchasing an additional 83,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 696,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,540,000 after purchasing an additional 4,065 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MGK opened at $198.74 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $198.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.71. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $174.24 and a 12 month high of $266.44.

