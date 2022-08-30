West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,797 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,830 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.08% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $25,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WST. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,094,288 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,796,302,000 after purchasing an additional 664,275 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 4th quarter valued at $307,506,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,227 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $137,526,000 after purchasing an additional 91,923 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 3,441.3% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 86,762 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $35,634,000 after purchasing an additional 84,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 1st quarter valued at $159,000. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at West Pharmaceutical Services

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, insider Silji Abraham sold 5,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.93, for a total value of $1,848,279.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,201 shares in the company, valued at $1,100,919.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE WST opened at $301.57 on Tuesday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $275.89 and a 12-month high of $475.35. The company has a market cap of $22.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $316.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $339.45.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $771.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.25 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

