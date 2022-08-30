Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $25.02 Million Stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,048 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $25,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp increased its position in Marriott International by 6.2% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV increased its position in Marriott International by 0.4% during the first quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 17,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,166,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in Marriott International by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 4,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on MAR. StockNews.com raised shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $150.00 to $161.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Marriott International to $183.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $164.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.15.

Shares of NASDAQ MAR opened at $155.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.44, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.63. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $131.01 and a one year high of $195.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.66.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 120.01% and a net margin of 9.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.68%.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

