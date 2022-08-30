Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $2.27 Million Position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,444 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $2,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. 99.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AXTA opened at $25.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.28. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $21.44 and a fifty-two week high of $34.12.

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 21.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

AXTA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.73.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

