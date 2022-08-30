Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 13,261 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,261 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $5,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IRM. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 4.1% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Iron Mountain by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 444,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,239,000 after buying an additional 61,800 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the first quarter worth $514,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 28.7% during the first quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 4,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Iron Mountain Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE IRM opened at $54.01 on Tuesday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12 month low of $41.67 and a 12 month high of $58.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.33, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $15.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.07.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Iron Mountain

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.618 dividend. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 196.03%.

In other news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $60,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,407 shares in the company, valued at $2,775,978. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Greg W. Mcintosh sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total value of $307,110.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,355 shares in the company, valued at $336,497.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $60,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,775,978. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,175 shares of company stock worth $477,548. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on IRM shares. StockNews.com downgraded Iron Mountain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 20th. Barclays initiated coverage on Iron Mountain in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Iron Mountain to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.