Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 127,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,722 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned 0.10% of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF worth $3,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 76.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,892,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,518,000 after purchasing an additional 3,849,852 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 79.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,491,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994,590 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 463.4% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,121,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745,315 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC increased its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. 55I LLC now owns 2,042,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,217,000 after purchasing an additional 628,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,974,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,162,000 after purchasing an additional 887,555 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Stock Performance

FALN stock opened at $25.35 on Tuesday. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $24.23 and a 52-week high of $30.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.25.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were given a $0.112 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 1st. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.30%.

