Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 405 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 184,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.15% of Clorox worth $25,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CLX. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new position in Clorox in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Clorox by 74.0% during the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clorox during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in Clorox in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Clorox by 339.5% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Clorox from $145.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Clorox from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. UBS Group dropped their target price on Clorox to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Clorox from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $129.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

Clorox Stock Performance

In related news, Director A D. David Mackay sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total value of $140,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,378. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Clorox stock opened at $145.12 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $144.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.97. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $120.50 and a fifty-two week high of $186.86. The company has a market capitalization of $17.87 billion, a PE ratio of 39.01, a P/E/G ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.19.

Clorox Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th were paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 26th. This is an increase from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 126.88%.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

Further Reading

