Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $4.36 Million Stock Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 116,319 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $4,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CSX by 8.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,018,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,148,000 after acquiring an additional 76,499 shares in the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX in the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 14.4% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 183,451 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,870,000 after purchasing an additional 23,127 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,858,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,722,000 after purchasing an additional 43,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the first quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at CSX

In other CSX news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 16,000 shares of CSX stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $516,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 320,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,344,606.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

CSX Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of CSX stock opened at $32.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $70.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $27.59 and a twelve month high of $38.63.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. CSX had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 29.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSX Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on CSX. StockNews.com raised CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 30th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on CSX to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Stephens lifted their price target on CSX from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on CSX from $39.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.52.

About CSX

(Get Rating)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Further Reading

