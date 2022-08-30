Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Has $50,000 Stock Holdings in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) by 60.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,068 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,609 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TOL. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 2,913.0% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 693 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TOL shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $74.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $75.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $67.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toll Brothers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.67.

NYSE:TOL opened at $45.35 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.42 and a 200-day moving average of $48.36. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.47. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.19 and a 52 week high of $75.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 4.99.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The construction company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.05. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 18.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is 9.46%.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living.

