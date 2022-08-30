Short Interest in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) Drops By 25.0%

Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,710,000 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the July 31st total of 2,280,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Vontier Stock Performance

Shares of VNT stock opened at $22.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.25, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.59 and its 200 day moving average is $24.72. Vontier has a 12 month low of $21.16 and a 12 month high of $37.08.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $776.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.00 million. Vontier had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 97.01%. Vontier’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vontier will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Vontier Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.21%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Vontier from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Vontier to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Vontier from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vontier presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Andrew Miller sold 2,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total transaction of $63,759.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,800 shares in the company, valued at $329,544. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Vontier

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VNT. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vontier by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,668,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,436,000 after buying an additional 228,497 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vontier by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,201,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,564,000 after buying an additional 134,107 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vontier by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,898,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,361,000 after buying an additional 221,705 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vontier by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 4,657,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,254,000 after buying an additional 1,282,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc. CT grew its holdings in shares of Vontier by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 3,696,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,867,000 after purchasing an additional 624,595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Vontier Company Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

