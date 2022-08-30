Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 437,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,325 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Corteva worth $25,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sierra Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 402.9% in the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new stake in Corteva in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CKW Financial Group lifted its stake in Corteva by 1,083.7% in the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in Corteva by 106.0% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

Corteva Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Corteva stock opened at $61.91 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.46 and a 200-day moving average of $56.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $44.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.72. Corteva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.72 and a 1-year high of $64.03.

Corteva Increases Dividend

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.17. Corteva had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The business had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. This is a boost from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CTVA. Citigroup increased their price target on Corteva from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Corteva from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Roth Capital raised Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Corteva in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.60.

Corteva Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.