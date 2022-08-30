Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Acquires 40,104 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 547,489 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,104 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Dell Technologies worth $27,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DELL. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 65.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,836 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 4,668 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 3,600,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $202,212,000 after acquiring an additional 240,000 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 74.1% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 97,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,497,000 after acquiring an additional 37,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $272,000. 26.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Dell Technologies Trading Down 2.0 %

DELL stock opened at $40.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $30.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.87, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.83. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.33 and a 12 month high of $61.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.12.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.04. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 167.38%. The firm had revenue of $26.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday. Bank of America dropped their target price on Dell Technologies from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday. Cowen lowered their price target on Dell Technologies from $58.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dell Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.38.

Insider Transactions at Dell Technologies

In other Dell Technologies news, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 5,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total value of $304,120.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $967,285.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 107,905 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total transaction of $5,147,068.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 774,352 shares in the company, valued at $36,936,590.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 5,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total transaction of $304,120.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $967,285.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports information technology (IT) solutions, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.