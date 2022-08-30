Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) by 514.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 318,567 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 266,748 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.07% of Antero Midstream worth $3,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AM. Cinctive Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 194.1% in the fourth quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 3,128,415 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064,628 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Antero Midstream in the fourth quarter worth about $16,465,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,452,034 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437,588 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,596,597 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $15,454,000 after acquiring an additional 653,853 shares during the period. Finally, Long Focus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Antero Midstream in the fourth quarter worth about $5,905,000. 53.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AM opened at $10.55 on Tuesday. Antero Midstream Co. has a twelve month low of $8.56 and a twelve month high of $11.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.19. The company has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 2.60.

Antero Midstream ( NYSE:AM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $228.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.28 million. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 36.84% and a return on equity of 17.01%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 26th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.53%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 130.44%.

AM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Antero Midstream from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Antero Midstream currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

