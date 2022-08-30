Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Invests $3.66 Million in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,290 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,657,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of Murphy USA at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Murphy USA by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,861 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 23,037 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,606,000 after buying an additional 10,353 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 102,239 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $20,444,000 after buying an additional 22,545 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Murphy USA by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 290,157 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $58,019,000 after purchasing an additional 4,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Murphy USA by 213.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,789 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 4,624 shares during the last quarter. 87.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Murphy USA stock opened at $299.84 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The company has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $270.42 and its 200 day moving average is $235.64. Murphy USA Inc. has a twelve month low of $145.24 and a twelve month high of $303.09.

Murphy USA ( NYSE:MUSA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $2.88. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 68.86% and a net margin of 2.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Murphy USA Inc. will post 21.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This is a positive change from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 29th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Murphy USA’s payout ratio is 5.68%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MUSA shares. Stephens upped their price objective on Murphy USA from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Murphy USA from $230.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th.

In related news, VP Donald R. Smith, Jr. sold 1,121 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.43, for a total value of $327,814.03. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,263,155.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.48, for a total transaction of $14,274,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 463,524 shares in the company, valued at $132,326,831.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Donald R. Smith, Jr. sold 1,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.43, for a total transaction of $327,814.03. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,263,155.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 1,679 retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

