Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Acquires 75 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 178.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 117 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 67.0% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,189,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,285,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680,069 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $429,797,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 51,943.8% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 407,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 406,720 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,655,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,643,072,000 after buying an additional 260,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 2,106,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,829,000 after buying an additional 217,744 shares in the last quarter. 66.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CHTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen decreased their price target on Charter Communications to $730.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet downgraded Charter Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Charter Communications from $600.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Charter Communications from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $623.42.

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR opened at $418.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $460.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $502.59. Charter Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $407.75 and a twelve month high of $825.62.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $8.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.82 by $1.98. The business had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.42 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 31.83% and a net margin of 10.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

