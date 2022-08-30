Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 124,232 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 3,928 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.06% of Autodesk worth $26,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Autodesk by 237.7% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 645 shares of the software company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 36,072 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $7,732,000 after buying an additional 7,557 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 96.0% during the 1st quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 1st quarter valued at about $552,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 70.1% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 19,580 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,506,000 after buying an additional 8,070 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Insider Activity at Autodesk

In other Autodesk news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 34,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total value of $7,109,294.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,922,370.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Autodesk news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 34,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total value of $7,109,294.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,922,370.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total value of $58,019.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,721.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Autodesk Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $205.71 on Tuesday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $163.20 and a 1-year high of $335.48. The stock has a market cap of $44.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $199.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.08. Autodesk had a return on equity of 68.41% and a net margin of 10.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADSK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $263.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Autodesk from $298.00 to $242.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Autodesk from $250.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Autodesk from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Autodesk from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.20.

About Autodesk

(Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.