Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Sells 635 Shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lessened its position in shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) by 57.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 461 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 635 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Boise Cascade by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,845 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Boise Cascade by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,545 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Boise Cascade in the first quarter valued at $327,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 730,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,121,000 after acquiring an additional 75,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 2.1% during the first quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,491 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boise Cascade

In other Boise Cascade news, CFO Kelly E. Hibbs sold 3,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.96, for a total value of $219,292.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,736 shares in the company, valued at $2,809,154.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Boise Cascade Stock Down 1.4 %

Boise Cascade stock opened at $66.41 on Tuesday. Boise Cascade has a fifty-two week low of $51.30 and a fifty-two week high of $85.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 3.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 3.18.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The construction company reported $5.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.64 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 51.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.62 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Boise Cascade will post 20.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boise Cascade Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is 2.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BCC shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Boise Cascade to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Boise Cascade from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Boise Cascade in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Boise Cascade presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.50.

About Boise Cascade

(Get Rating)

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber products.

Featured Stories

