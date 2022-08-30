Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Increases Position in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) by 248.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,411 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,099 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $3,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 227.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair in the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair in the 1st quarter valued at $139,000. 91.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on W shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Wayfair from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Wayfair from $140.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Wayfair from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Wayfair from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Wayfair from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wayfair has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.38.
W opened at $54.33 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.84. Wayfair Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.31 and a 1 year high of $298.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 2.92.
Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($3.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.24) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. Wayfair’s revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wayfair Inc. will post -12.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.
