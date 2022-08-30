Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Sells 1,012 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 92.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,012 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tsfg LLC increased its position in Align Technology by 200.0% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in Align Technology by 3,733.3% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Align Technology by 11,400.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in Align Technology during the first quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Align Technology during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALGN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Align Technology from $310.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Align Technology from $722.00 to $418.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Align Technology from $380.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Align Technology from $438.00 to $402.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $361.67.

Align Technology Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $247.99 on Tuesday. Align Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $225.86 and a twelve month high of $737.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $264.17 and its 200 day moving average is $333.31. The company has a market cap of $19.37 billion, a PE ratio of 31.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.78.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.23). Align Technology had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 15.52%. The company had revenue of $969.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $986.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

