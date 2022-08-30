Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Invests $46,000 in RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in RPT Realty in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 15.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of RPT Realty during the first quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of RPT Realty during the fourth quarter valued at $159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RPT stock opened at $9.84 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. RPT Realty has a twelve month low of $9.25 and a twelve month high of $14.99. The company has a market cap of $837.48 million, a P/E ratio of 37.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 200.01%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on RPT Realty from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. KeyCorp cut their target price on RPT Realty from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on RPT Realty in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lowered RPT Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, RPT Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.83.

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

