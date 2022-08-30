Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Purchases New Shares in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 32 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,492,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its position in Texas Pacific Land by 103.8% in the 1st quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Texas Pacific Land by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. bought a new position in Texas Pacific Land in the 1st quarter valued at $1,022,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Pacific Land alerts:

Texas Pacific Land Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Texas Pacific Land stock opened at $1,852.29 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,672.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,483.83. The company has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a PE ratio of 37.77 and a beta of 2.00. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 52 week low of $946.29 and a 52 week high of $1,899.01.

Texas Pacific Land Cuts Dividend

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is 24.47%.

(Get Rating)

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Pacific Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Pacific Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.