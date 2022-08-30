Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Acquires New Shares in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTB. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $117,964,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $4,106,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,376,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,593,603,000 after buying an additional 446,205 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 7,874.3% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 450,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,233,000 after buying an additional 445,137 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 324.1% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 502,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,153,000 after buying an additional 383,917 shares during the period. 82.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

M&T Bank Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of M&T Bank stock opened at $183.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $171.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. M&T Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $131.42 and a twelve month high of $193.42.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 23.21%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 15.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 44.61%.

M&T Bank announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, July 19th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on M&T Bank from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on M&T Bank from $203.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com upgraded M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on M&T Bank from $192.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on M&T Bank to $188.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.71.

Insider Activity at M&T Bank

In related news, EVP Christopher E. Kay sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.83, for a total value of $393,426.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $956,740.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other M&T Bank news, EVP Michael J. Todaro sold 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.83, for a total value of $198,271.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $692,439.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher E. Kay sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.83, for a total transaction of $393,426.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $956,740.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,381 shares of company stock valued at $5,713,773. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

