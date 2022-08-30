Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 16,623 Shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its stake in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 350,402 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 16,623 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.07% of Baxter International worth $27,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 252.8% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 441 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Baxter International during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Baxter International during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Baxter International during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Baxter International during the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Baxter International from $82.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Baxter International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Baxter International from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 target price (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Baxter International in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Baxter International from $95.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.29.

Baxter International Stock Performance

Shares of BAX opened at $56.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.64. Baxter International Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.40 and a 52 week high of $89.70. The stock has a market cap of $28.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.60.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87. Baxter International had a return on equity of 21.75% and a net margin of 7.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baxter International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.00%.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; remixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

