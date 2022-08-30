Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Purchases 41,966 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 378,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,966 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Public Service Enterprise Group worth $26,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PEG. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total value of $633,994.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 447,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,717,132.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,054 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.76, for a total transaction of $69,311.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 61,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,028,391.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total transaction of $633,994.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 447,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,717,132.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,357 shares of company stock valued at $2,133,525 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of PEG stock opened at $66.42 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $58.19 and a 1 year high of $75.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.89, a PEG ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.55.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 10.59% and a positive return on equity of 13.25%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -110.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on PEG. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group to $69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.64.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile



Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

