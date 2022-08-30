Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Sells 2,208 Shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd reduced its stake in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) by 73.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,208 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Skyline Champion were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Skyline Champion by 561.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Skyline Champion in the 4th quarter worth $93,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Skyline Champion in the 1st quarter worth $82,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Skyline Champion in the 1st quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Skyline Champion in the 1st quarter worth $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.17% of the company’s stock.

Skyline Champion Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE SKY opened at $58.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.98. Skyline Champion Co. has a 1 year low of $43.04 and a 1 year high of $85.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Skyline Champion ( NYSE:SKY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $725.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.65 million. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 13.30% and a return on equity of 40.73%. Research analysts anticipate that Skyline Champion Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

SKY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Skyline Champion to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com lowered Skyline Champion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush upgraded Skyline Champion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on Skyline Champion from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Skyline Champion from $58.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 5,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.71, for a total value of $394,989.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,813 shares in the company, valued at $2,589,215.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Skyline Champion Profile

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

