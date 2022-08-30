Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Lowers Stake in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Get Rating) by 60.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 278,862 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 431,733 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.15% of Embraer worth $3,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its holdings in Embraer by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 19,098,457 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $240,831,000 after buying an additional 210,806 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Embraer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,746,000. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in Embraer by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 2,370,857 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,897,000 after buying an additional 151,423 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Embraer by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,171,553 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $20,795,000 after buying an additional 272,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Embraer by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,156,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $20,530,000 after buying an additional 265,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ERJ opened at $11.40 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.98. Embraer S.A. has a 12 month low of $7.91 and a 12 month high of $19.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,140.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.17.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ERJ. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Embraer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Embraer from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Embraer currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.75.

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircrafts and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense and Security; Executive Jets; Service & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, and manufactures a variety of commercial aircrafts.

