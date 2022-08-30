Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 328,919 Shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating) by 69.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,534 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 328,919 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $3,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZTO. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,993 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. 39.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.70.

ZTO opened at $25.44 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.15. The company has a market capitalization of $15.36 billion, a PE ratio of 23.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of -0.05. ZTO Express has a 1 year low of $19.72 and a 1 year high of $34.82.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of approximately 10,900 trucks.

