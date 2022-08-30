AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 170,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,140 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.08% of AmerisourceBergen worth $26,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ABC. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

AmerisourceBergen Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABC opened at $147.49 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $144.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.94. The stock has a market cap of $30.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.92. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a one year low of $113.68 and a one year high of $167.19.

AmerisourceBergen Announces Dividend

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.06. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 350.60% and a net margin of 0.78%. The firm had revenue of $60.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. AmerisourceBergen’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.10%.

Insider Transactions at AmerisourceBergen

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.35, for a total value of $1,634,178.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 205,178 shares in the company, valued at $29,207,088.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 34,440 shares of company stock worth $4,911,374 over the last quarter. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ABC shares. Cowen cut their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $171.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Barclays raised AmerisourceBergen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Cowen dropped their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $171.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $179.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised AmerisourceBergen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.55.

AmerisourceBergen Profile

(Get Rating)

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.