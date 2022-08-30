First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (FSD) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 1st

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE:FSD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st.
First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 0.6% per year over the last three years.
First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund Trading Up 0.3 %
First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund stock opened at $12.08 on Tuesday. First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund has a one year low of $11.19 and a one year high of $16.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.95 and a 200 day moving average of $12.55.
First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund is a closed-ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors, L.P. It is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. The fund invests in fixed-income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in high-yield corporate fixed-income securities of varying maturities that are rated below-investment grade, including corporate bonds, debentures, notes, and commercial papers.
