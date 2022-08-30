First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (FSD) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 1st

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE:FSD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st.

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 0.6% per year over the last three years.

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund stock opened at $12.08 on Tuesday. First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund has a one year low of $11.19 and a one year high of $16.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.95 and a 200 day moving average of $12.55.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FSD. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 13.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 45,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund in the 1st quarter worth $1,519,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 212,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after buying an additional 33,800 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 194,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after buying an additional 44,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 214,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after buying an additional 66,834 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund is a closed-ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors, L.P. It is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. The fund invests in fixed-income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in high-yield corporate fixed-income securities of varying maturities that are rated below-investment grade, including corporate bonds, debentures, notes, and commercial papers.

