Talon Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TLOFF) Short Interest Up 25.3% in August

Talon Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TLOFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 688,900 shares, an increase of 25.3% from the July 31st total of 550,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 624,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Talon Metals Trading Down 2.6 %

TLOFF opened at $0.38 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.47. Talon Metals has a 12 month low of $0.29 and a 12 month high of $0.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Talon Metals in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Talon Metals Company Profile

Talon Metals Corp., a mineral exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties. It owns a 17.56% interest is the Tamarack nickel-copper-cobalt project located in Minnesota, the United States. The company is headquartered in Road Town, the British Virgin Islands.

