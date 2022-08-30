Secom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOMLY) Short Interest Down 24.7% in August

Secom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOMLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,200 shares, a drop of 24.7% from the July 31st total of 49,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 95,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Secom Price Performance

Shares of SOMLY stock opened at $15.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 0.29. Secom has a 12 month low of $14.58 and a 12 month high of $19.78.

About Secom

SECOM CO., LTD. provides security services in Japan and internationally. The company's Security Services segment provides online security systems, static guard services, and armored car services. Its Fire Protection Services segment provides automatic fire alarm systems, fire extinguishing systems, other fire protection systems, and related maintenance services to office buildings, plants, tunnels, cultural properties, ships, and residences.

