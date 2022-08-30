FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the energy company on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st.

FutureFuel has raised its dividend by an average of 118.4% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE FF opened at $7.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $324.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03 and a beta of 0.70. FutureFuel has a 52-week low of $6.15 and a 52-week high of $10.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.04.

Separately, StockNews.com raised FutureFuel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of FutureFuel by 7.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 62,109 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FutureFuel during the first quarter worth about $874,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FutureFuel by 21.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,926 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 4,227 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FutureFuel during the first quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of FutureFuel by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,259 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 2,744 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.74% of the company’s stock.

FutureFuel Corp., through its subsidiary, FutureFuel Chemical Company, manufactures and sells diversified chemical, bio-based fuel, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment provides various custom chemicals that are used in the agricultural chemical, coatings, chemical intermediates, industrial and consumer cleaning, oil and gas, and specialty polymers industries; and performance chemicals, such as polymer modifiers, glycerin products, and various specialty chemicals and solvents.

