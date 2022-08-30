Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHF) Short Interest Update

Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 283,800 shares, a growth of 17.7% from the July 31st total of 241,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 236.5 days.

Straumann Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Straumann stock opened at $110.12 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.50. Straumann has a one year low of $99.00 and a one year high of $230.12.

Get Straumann alerts:

Straumann Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Straumann Holding AG provides tooth replacement and orthodontic solutions worldwide. It researches, develops, manufactures, and supplies dental implants, instruments, CADCAM prosthetics, orthodontic aligners, biomaterials, and digital solutions for use in tooth correction, replacement, and restoration, as well as to prevent tooth loss.

Receive News & Ratings for Straumann Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Straumann and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.