Short Interest in Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Declines By 24.4%

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 111,000 shares, a decline of 24.4% from the July 31st total of 146,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 174,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Several analysts have issued reports on SWDBY shares. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Swedbank AB (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 166 to SEK 155 in a report on Friday, May 27th. BNP Paribas downgraded Swedbank AB (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 174 to SEK 189 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Swedbank AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Swedbank AB (publ) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS SWDBY opened at $12.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.84. Swedbank AB has a 52 week low of $12.14 and a 52 week high of $23.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Swedbank AB (publ) provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies. The company operates through Swedish Banking, Baltic Banking, and Large Corporates & Institutions segments. It offers savings accounts, mutual funds and insurance savings, pension savings, institutional asset management, and other savings and investment products; private residential lending, consumer financing, corporate lending, leasing, other financing products, trade finance, and factoring services; and current accounts, cash handling, debit and credit cards, card acquiring, other payment products, as well as domestic, international, mobile, and document payments.

