Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WWLNF) Short Interest Up 27.1% in August

Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WWLNF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 207,000 shares, an increase of 27.1% from the July 31st total of 162,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 690.0 days.

Worldline stock opened at $43.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.67. Worldline has a 12 month low of $34.65 and a 12 month high of $84.88.

Worldline SA provides payments and transactional services to financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in France, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Merchant Services; Financial Services; and Mobility & e-Transactional Services segments.

