Solar Integrated Roofing Co. (OTCMKTS:SIRC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Solar Integrated Roofing Co. (OTCMKTS:SIRC – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,995,800 shares, an increase of 26.9% from the July 31st total of 2,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,697,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Solar Integrated Roofing Stock Performance

Shares of Solar Integrated Roofing stock opened at $0.30 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.29. Solar Integrated Roofing has a 1-year low of $0.12 and a 1-year high of $0.65.

About Solar Integrated Roofing

Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. operates as an integrated, single-source solar power, HVAC, and roofing systems installation company. It provides various solutions, including sales and installation of solar energy systems, battery backup, and electric vehicle charging stations to roofing, HVAC, and related electrical contracting work.

