Solar Integrated Roofing Co. (OTCMKTS:SIRC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Solar Integrated Roofing Co. (OTCMKTS:SIRC – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,995,800 shares, an increase of 26.9% from the July 31st total of 2,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,697,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Solar Integrated Roofing Stock Performance
Shares of Solar Integrated Roofing stock opened at $0.30 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.29. Solar Integrated Roofing has a 1-year low of $0.12 and a 1-year high of $0.65.
About Solar Integrated Roofing
