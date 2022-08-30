Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSGY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSGY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the July 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Tgs Asa Price Performance

Shares of Tgs Asa stock opened at $14.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.61. Tgs Asa has a 12-month low of $9.22 and a 12-month high of $19.99.

Tgs Asa Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.0926 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a yield of 2.68%. This is a boost from Tgs Asa’s previous dividend of $0.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Tgs Asa Company Profile

Separately, Pareto Securities raised Tgs Asa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th.

TGS ASA provides geoscience data products and services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company offers geophysical multi-client data, including seismic data; and geophysical library, such as gravity, magnetic, seep, geothermal, controlled source electromagnetic, and multibeam data. It also provides geological services comprising digital well logs; and interpretation products and data integration solutions.

