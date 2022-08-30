Aferian Plc (AFRN) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1 on September 26th

Aferian Plc (LON:AFRN – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Monday, September 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Aferian Stock Down 0.4 %

LON:AFRN opened at GBX 131.50 ($1.59) on Tuesday. Aferian has a 12-month low of GBX 128 ($1.55) and a 12-month high of GBX 165 ($1.99).

Aferian Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a B2B video streaming solutions company worldwide. It engages in the delivery of video experiences over IP using its end-to-end solution. The company develops and sells streaming devices and solutions, including licensing and support services; online video solutions; and set-top box devices, and associated operating and device management software.

