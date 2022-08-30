First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (FDEU) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on September 15th

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st.
First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 20.9% annually over the last three years.
First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of FDEU stock opened at $10.74 on Tuesday. First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund has a 52-week low of $9.52 and a 52-week high of $14.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.82.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund
First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors (North America) Inc and Henderson Investment Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (FDEU)
- Is Unity Software Ready To Rally After Rejecting AppLovin Offer?
- MarketBeat Podcast: The Time For Cloud Stocks May Be Now
- Macy’s Value Lies Beneath its Stores
- The Mattel Train is Ready to Leave the Station
- 3 WallStreetBets Stocks Wall Street is (Mostly) Bullish On
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.