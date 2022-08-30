First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (FDEU) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on September 15th

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st.

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 20.9% annually over the last three years.

Get First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund alerts:

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of FDEU stock opened at $10.74 on Tuesday. First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund has a 52-week low of $9.52 and a 52-week high of $14.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,671,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,133,000 after acquiring an additional 44,530 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 16.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 222,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,804,000 after purchasing an additional 31,607 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 6.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 219,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,443,000 after purchasing an additional 12,681 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 11.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 42,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 4,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 44.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 8,380 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors (North America) Inc and Henderson Investment Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.