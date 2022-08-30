First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (FMY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on September 15th

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st.
First Trust Mortgage Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.4% per year over the last three years.
First Trust Mortgage Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of First Trust Mortgage Income Fund stock opened at $11.86 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.03. First Trust Mortgage Income Fund has a 1 year low of $11.30 and a 1 year high of $14.00.
About First Trust Mortgage Income Fund
First Trust Mortgage Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities including mortgage-backed securities, consisting of pass-through certificates, collateralized mortgage obligations, residential mortgage-backed securities, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.
