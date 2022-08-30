Singapore Telecommunications Limited (OTCMKTS:SGAPY) Short Interest Up 18.4% in August

Singapore Telecommunications Limited (OTCMKTS:SGAPY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,600 shares, an increase of 18.4% from the July 31st total of 58,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 121,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Singapore Telecommunications Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of SGAPY opened at $19.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.90. Singapore Telecommunications has a fifty-two week low of $16.55 and a fifty-two week high of $20.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.04.

Singapore Telecommunications Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.3306 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.38%. This is a positive change from Singapore Telecommunications’s previous dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 2nd.

About Singapore Telecommunications

Singapore Telecommunications Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services to consumers and small businesses in Singapore, Australia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company engages in the carriage business, including mobile, pay television, fixed broadband, voice, and content and digital services, as well as equipment sales; digital media and advertising services; integrated information and communications technology solutions, such as cloud computing, multi-access edge computing, software-defined network, and digital solutions; fund management services to enterprise customers.

Featured Articles

