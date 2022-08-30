SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Plc (SEIT) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.50 on September 30th

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Plc (LON:SEIT – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This is a boost from SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust’s previous dividend of $1.41. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Stock Performance
Shares of LON SEIT opened at GBX 119 ($1.44) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 120.13 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 119.19. SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 110 ($1.33) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 125.60 ($1.52). The company has a market cap of £1.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,192.00.
About SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust
