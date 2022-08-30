Telefônica Brasil S.A. (VIV) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 1st

Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV – Get Rating) announced a — dividend on Wednesday, August 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.0296 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a yield of 7.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st.

Telefônica Brasil has a payout ratio of 255.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Telefônica Brasil to earn $0.55 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.53 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 278.2%.

Telefônica Brasil Stock Performance

Shares of VIV stock opened at $8.44 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.79. Telefônica Brasil has a one year low of $7.61 and a one year high of $11.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Telefônica Brasil

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VIV. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Telefônica Brasil in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Telefônica Brasil by 191.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,028 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 6,590 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Telefônica Brasil by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,097 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Telefônica Brasil in the 1st quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,222 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 3,127 shares during the period. 7.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on VIV. Bank of America upgraded Telefônica Brasil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Telefônica Brasil from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com cut Telefônica Brasil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, FIX cut Telefônica Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.33.

About Telefônica Brasil

Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

