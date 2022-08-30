Telefônica Brasil S.A. (VIV) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 1st

Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV – Get Rating) announced a — dividend on Wednesday, August 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.0296 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a yield of 7.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st.
Telefônica Brasil has a payout ratio of 255.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Telefônica Brasil to earn $0.55 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.53 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 278.2%.
Telefônica Brasil Stock Performance
Shares of VIV stock opened at $8.44 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.79. Telefônica Brasil has a one year low of $7.61 and a one year high of $11.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages recently commented on VIV. Bank of America upgraded Telefônica Brasil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Telefônica Brasil from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com cut Telefônica Brasil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, FIX cut Telefônica Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.33.
About Telefônica Brasil
Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.
