Uniper SE (OTCMKTS:UNPRF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Uniper SE (OTCMKTS:UNPRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,954,200 shares, a growth of 26.0% from the July 31st total of 1,550,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 574.8 days.

Uniper Price Performance

Uniper stock opened at $5.67 on Tuesday. Uniper has a 1-year low of $5.36 and a 1-year high of $32.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.00 and its 200 day moving average is $20.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on UNPRF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Uniper from €5.50 ($5.61) to €4.10 ($4.18) in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup cut shares of Uniper from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Uniper from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Uniper presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.22.

Uniper Company Profile

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

Further Reading

